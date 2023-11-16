Bigg Boss 7 Telugu: Will Prince Yawar win the eviction-free pass challenge? What will happen to Arjun?

The eleventh week inside the Bigg Boss House has been a whirlwind of emotions, with the nomination process leaving eight housemates in the running for eviction. Tensions escalated during the nominations, with face-offs and arguments erupting among the contestants. During the nomination process, Amardeep and Prince Yawar's heated exchange even turned physical, and housemate Shivaji intervened to stop the fight.

This week's nominations include Priyanka, Shobha Shetty, Amardeep, Prince Yawar, Arjun, Gautham, Ashwini, and Rathika. Shobha Shetty, Amardeep, and Prince Yawar have each received three votes, potentially putting them in the danger zone. With all eight contestants facing potential elimination, viewers are eagerly awaiting the upcoming weekend to see who will ultimately be voted out.

The recent nomination process brought a surge of drama. During the nominations, Prashanth nominated Arjun for accusing him of lacking individuality in the game. Arjun defended himself, claiming that he had expressed his opinion in a positive manner.

The drama intensified when Bigg Boss Telugu asked the housemates to select their position from 1 to 10 in the house. Then, in a twist, Bigg Boss announced that the bottom five contestants would get a chance to secure an eviction-free pass. Arjun emerged victorious in the initial round, defeating Amardeep, Gautham, Rathika, and Ashwini.

However, Arjun's triumph was short-lived. He faced a new challenge: a showdown with the top five housemates – Shivaji, Prince Yawar, Shobha Shetty, Priyanka, and Pallavi Prashanth. In a surprising move, Arjun selected Prince Yawar as his opponent.

The promo hinted at a fierce battle between the two contestants, with Arjun desperately fighting for the eviction-free pass. Reports suggest that Arjun unfortunately missed the chance to win the eviction-free pass, while Prince Yawar emerged victorious, dealing a significant blow to Arjun's chances of securing immunity from eviction this week. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next episodes to see how these twists will shape the fate of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is currently streaming on Star Maa on weekends at 9 p.m. and on weekdays at 9.30 p.m. The elimination process for contestants is scheduled for weekends. Additionally, you can conveniently watch all the episodes of the show online through the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar for streaming.

