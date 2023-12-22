Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth's bail denied; 16 others arrested for same case
Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth faces legal trouble as her bail is rejected, and 16 more individuals are arrested in the ongoing case.
Trigger warning: This article has references to vandalism
Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss 7 Telugu, and his brother Mahaveer were detained by the Jubilee Hills police on December 17, the day of the Bigg Boss grand finale, in connection with the riots. Pallavi Prashanth's case has taken a turn and is now a hot topic.
The judge has remanded Pallavi Prashant and his brother Mahavir for 14 days in the case of destruction of government and private property. They were then taken to Chanchal Guda Jail. In this context, the Nampally court delivered a shock to Pallavi Prashanth.
Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth faced a setback in the Nampally court. The police arrested 16 more individuals in the case involving the destruction of government property, including four minors. Pallavi Prashanth filed a bail petition, but the Nampally court did not grant it, adjourning the judgment on Prashanth's bail petition until tomorrow.
More about Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth's case
Prashanth must stay behind bars as a result. In addition, 16 more individuals who were involved in the riots' attacks on RTC buses and police cars were taken into custody; 12 of them are adults and 4 of them are minors. It is already known that Pallavi Prashanth, Mahaveer, Vinay, and drivers Saikiran and Raj have been placed under remand for 14 days.
During the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 finals, a disturbing incident occurred at Annapurna Studio in Jubilee Hills at midnight on the 17th of this month. The police took suo moto action and registered a case, with Pallavi Prashanth being named as the first accused. Pallavi Prashanth and Mahaveer were detained at their home in Gajwel mandal, Kolgur, by a police team from Jubilee Hills on Wednesday night and were taken to the city. After the medical examination last night, they were produced before the Nampally court.
