Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth's bail denied; 16 others arrested for same case

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth faces legal trouble as her bail is rejected, and 16 more individuals are arrested in the ongoing case.

By Addla Sreeja
Published on Dec 22, 2023   |  04:03 PM IST  |  985
(Pc: Pallavi Prashanth Instagram)
Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth's bail denied; 16 others arrested for same case (Pc: Pallavi Prashanth Instagram)

Trigger warning: This article has references to vandalism

Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss 7 Telugu, and his brother Mahaveer were detained by the Jubilee Hills police on December 17, the day of the Bigg Boss grand finale, in connection with the riots. Pallavi Prashanth's case has taken a turn and is now a hot topic.

Related Story

entertainment

Is Pallavi Prashanth absconding? Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner clarifies ongoing rumors

The judge has remanded Pallavi Prashant and his brother Mahavir for 14 days in the case of destruction of government and private property. They were then taken to Chanchal Guda Jail. In this context, the Nampally court delivered a shock to Pallavi Prashanth.

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth faced a setback in the Nampally court. The police arrested 16 more individuals in the case involving the destruction of government property, including four minors. Pallavi Prashanth filed a bail petition, but the Nampally court did not grant it, adjourning the judgment on Prashanth's bail petition until tomorrow. 

More about Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth's case

Prashanth must stay behind bars as a result. In addition, 16 more individuals who were involved in the riots' attacks on RTC buses and police cars were taken into custody; 12 of them are adults and 4 of them are minors. It is already known that Pallavi Prashanth, Mahaveer, Vinay, and drivers Saikiran and Raj have been placed under remand for 14 days.

Advertisement

During the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 finals, a disturbing incident occurred at Annapurna Studio in Jubilee Hills at midnight on the 17th of this month. The police took suo moto action and registered a case, with Pallavi Prashanth being named as the first accused. Pallavi Prashanth and Mahaveer were detained at their home in Gajwel mandal, Kolgur, by a police team from Jubilee Hills on Wednesday night and were taken to the city. After the medical examination last night, they were produced before the Nampally court.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake to Mansoor Ali Khan-Trisha Krishnan fiasco: 8 celebs who hit headlines for wrong reasons in 2023

Advertisement
About The Author
Addla Sreeja
Addla Sreeja
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

Her obsession with South cinema rivals only her obsession with fashion. She finds solace outside of the world of

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply

3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'

5

Latest Articles