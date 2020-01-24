Bigg Boss Cheran’s Rajavukku Check new sneak peak RELEASED

Director and actor Cheran's film, Rajavukku Check was released today. A sneak peak of the movie was released by Movie Buff which shows a nail biting scene from the movie.

Director-actor Cheran has always been one of our beloved celebrities. His movies have never failed to get the attention of film critics. His participation in the third season of Tamil reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ made his fandom bigger and the director was applauded for projecting his ‘true self’ during his 80 days in the show. While he stated during the show that his next movie will be with actor Vijay Sethupathi, Rajavukku Check, which has Cheran in the lead role was released. The makers of the Sai Rajkumar’s directorial released a sneak peak of the film on YouTube.

The sneak peak started with an accused, who seems to be confessing his crime, while Cheran and other cops record his confession. During the confession, Cheran gets a phone call from his daughter and the scene takes a transaction from a gripping crime scene to a light-hearted conversation between a father and daughter. The director is known for his movie Mazhai, which had Jayam Ravi and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Produced by Pallatte Kokkatt Film House, the film has Srushti Dange as the female lead. The trailer was released in October and the audio was launched recently.

Director Cheran, who worked as an assistant director of KS Ravikumar, is known for his emotional family movies. His films were celebrated by the family audience. However, the two-times national award-winning director hit a setback after the failure of his romantic-drama Pokkisham in 2009. His movie with actor Vijay Sethupathi, which was in preproduction stage when the director stepped into Bigg Boss, is currently the director’s most expected one. It is being said that the film will go on floors in soon.

Credits :YouTube

Read More