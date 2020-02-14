This Bigg Boss contestant lost weight to MARRY Rashmika Mandanna

Kuri Prathap, who was the runner up in the seventh season of Kannada reality show Bigg Boss, revealed how he went to the house to lose weight so that he would get to marry Rashmika Mandanna on screen.

Kuri Prathap will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika in a Nanda Kishore-directorial film, Pogaru. Media reports suggest that he will be seen as Rashmika’s uncle in the film. It is well known that Kuri Prathap is one of the popular names in Sandalwood. After becoming raising to fame with Srujan Lokesh's Majaa Talkies, he took part in the 7th season of Bigg Boss Kannada and ended up at the second place as Shine Shetty emerged victorious.

He was quoted as saying by IB Times, “They (makers of Pogaru) asked me to shed weight and promised me to get her married to me (in the film). I was concentrating always to lose weight in Bigg Boss house. I shed 15 kilos. Now, I have joined the Pogaru shoot.” Talking about Rashmika Mandanna’s role in the film, she will be seen romancing Dhruva Sarja on screen. She plays the role of a teacher born in a Brahmin family. At the press meet, the actress revealed that she has also signed a new Kanna film, but kept everything else in secret.

