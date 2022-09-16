Bigg Boss fame Ashu Reddy celebrates birthday with Ram Gopal Varma; Watch actor, filmmaker cut cake together

Bigg Boss fame Ashu Reddy celebrated her 27th birthday last night with a lavish affair. Director Ram Gopal Varma was also present at the bash. In the video which has surfaced on the internet, we can see the actor and filmmaker cutting the cake in a unique style. They did not cut the cake but stabbed it with a knife. Other members of the industry including Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru also marked their attendance at the event. Additionally, on her special day, her doting father gifted his daughter a luxury car . Ashu Reddy took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures with her dad and her birthday gift. Her post also included the witty caption, "Sorry mommy, don't be mad...it's a Dad's thing #ashureddy #pamperedkid #birthdaygift #mercedesbenz #coupe."



Telugu actress and social media influencer, Ashu Reddy stepped into acting with the 2018 flick, Chal Mohan Ranga. However, she came to the limelight as a contestant in the OTT edition of the reality show, BB Telugu, Bigg Boss Non-Stop. The stunner became popular among the audience. Since the conclusion of the show, she has been on a sabbatical on the work front. But she keeps on shelling travel goals with her trips abroad.

For the unversed, Ashu Reddy also participated in the third season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Later on, she went on to become the host of the show, Happy Days.

