Bigg Boss fame Bindhu Madhavi quarantined in her apartment as her neighbor tested positive for COVID 19

Bindu Madhavi, who participated in the first season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has been quarantined at her apartment for 14 days. The Idharkku Thane Aasaipattai Balakumara actor's neighbor tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, due to which the Chennai corporation officials closed the apartment gate and urged the residents not to leave the premises for the next 14 days. Taking to her Twitter space, the actor shared the update with all her fans.

“One of the resident in my apartment is tested covid positive and so it’s self-isolation for all of us in the building for the next 14 days.... ," she wrote on the micro-blogging website. On the work front, Bindu Madavi will be next seen in Mayan and Yaarukkum Anjael. The shootings of the films will be resumed once the lockdown is lifted. Yaarukkum Anjael has Bindhu Madhavi as the female lead and Darshana Banik in a crucial role. After helming Puriyaadha Puthir and Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum, this film will be the third venture of director Ranjit Jeyakodi, which is being produced by Third Eye Entertainment.

One of the resident in my apartment is tested covid positive and so it’s self isolation for all of us in the building for the next 14 days.... #redzone pic.twitter.com/l1MaTP7UDm — bindu madhavi (@thebindumadhavi) May 30, 2020

Mayan, on the other hand, is Rajesh Kannan’s maiden production. It is an English-Tamil bilingual, which is being produced under Fox & Crow Studios banner. Apparently, the fantasy movie will be based on Lord Shiva and the ancient Mayans. Malaysian actor Vinod Mohan, who will mark his Kollywood debut with this film, will be seen as the lead actor. Pia Bajpai, who is marking her return to Tamil cinema, will reportedly have a special song in the movie.

