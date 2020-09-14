  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss fame Mahat Raghavendra's wife Prachi gets emotional and pens a note for him as she leaves for abroad

Prachi, a former Miss India who runs a fashion business in Dubai, for the first time after their marriage is travelling alone for work and will be away from her husband Mahat Raghavendra.
616977 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 06:00 am
Bigg Boss fame Mahat Raghavendra's wife Prachi gets emotional and pens a note for him as she leaves for abroadBigg Boss fame Mahat Raghavendra's wife Prachi gets emotional and pens a note for him as she leaves for abroad
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kollywood actor and Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra got married to his longtime girlfriend Prachi Mishra this year in February. Prachi, a former Miss India who runs a fashion business in Dubai, for the first time after their marriage is travelling alone for work and will be away from her husband. As she is travelling for work for the first time after their marriage and lockdown, Prachi penned an emotional yet adorable note for her husband that is winning hearts. She wrote, "In these 7 months it’s the first time when I have travelled for work and left these two babies at home." 

She further writes about how quarantine was a blessing for them as they got to spend a lot of time together immediately after their marriage. "During #quarantine and that too immediately after the wedding looked like a blessing in a way as we got ample of time to spend with each other, trying new hobbies & learning new things, cooking to binge watching and a lot more. All these things got us even more closer and in a happy space where we know - in the end it’s all about love," Prachi Mishra wrote on Instagram. 

The note further read, "I am away and it feels so weird to not to see you next to me or not to fight with coco at night for my space next to mahat ! Feels like we are back to our long distance love story ..But I am glad We have video calls and not like the Dubai struggle #dubaiproblems." 

Check out the full post below:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In these 7 months it’s the first time when I have travelled for work and left these two babies at home  Miss you both  During #quarantine and that too immediately after the wedding looked like a blessing in a way as we got ample of time to spend with each other, trying new hobbies & learning new things, cooking to binge watching and a lot more. All these things got us even more closer and in a happy space where we know - in the end it’s all about love  I am away and it feels so weird to not to see you next to me or not to fight with coco at night for my space next to mahat !  Feels like we are back to our long distance love story  But I am glad We have video calls and not like the Dubai struggle #dubaiproblems  For all those who are stuck in long distance Coz of this situation - plz be strong and hold on coz it’s just a Phase which will make your love even stronger  have faith and all the best with those no reason fights  Love you and miss you both #lifeinquarantine #longdistancerelationship #couples #happiness #together

A post shared by Prachi Mishra Raghavendra (@mishraprachi) on

Mahat grabbed a lot of attention during his stint inside Bigg Boss Tamil house. He expressed having feelings for fellow contestant Yashika Aanand, while he was already dating Prachi. However, post the show, the couple sorted their differences and got married earlier this year. 

Also Read: Sudheer Babu reveals he decided not to ask for Mahesh Babu or Krishna’s help when he started his acting career

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement