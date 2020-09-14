Bigg Boss fame Mahat Raghavendra's wife Prachi gets emotional and pens a note for him as she leaves for abroad

Prachi, a former Miss India who runs a fashion business in Dubai, for the first time after their marriage is travelling alone for work and will be away from her husband Mahat Raghavendra.

Kollywood actor and Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra got married to his longtime girlfriend Prachi Mishra this year in February. Prachi, a former Miss India who runs a fashion business in Dubai, for the first time after their marriage is travelling alone for work and will be away from her husband. As she is travelling for work for the first time after their marriage and lockdown, Prachi penned an emotional yet adorable note for her husband that is winning hearts. She wrote, "In these 7 months it’s the first time when I have travelled for work and left these two babies at home."

She further writes about how quarantine was a blessing for them as they got to spend a lot of time together immediately after their marriage. "During #quarantine and that too immediately after the wedding looked like a blessing in a way as we got ample of time to spend with each other, trying new hobbies & learning new things, cooking to binge watching and a lot more. All these things got us even more closer and in a happy space where we know - in the end it’s all about love," Prachi Mishra wrote on Instagram.

The note further read, "I am away and it feels so weird to not to see you next to me or not to fight with coco at night for my space next to mahat ! Feels like we are back to our long distance love story ..But I am glad We have video calls and not like the Dubai struggle #dubaiproblems."

Mahat grabbed a lot of attention during his stint inside Bigg Boss Tamil house. He expressed having feelings for fellow contestant Yashika Aanand, while he was already dating Prachi. However, post the show, the couple sorted their differences and got married earlier this year.

