Bigg Boss fame Raiza Wilson’s face surgery goes sideways; Blames dermatologist for forcing her into treatment

Raiza Wilson performed face surgery and later posted a picture saying she was allegedly forced to go through the skin treatment by a dermatologist who is now missing.

Varmaa actress Raiza Wilson went through a dramatic face surgery and posted pictures about it on Instagram. Raiza blasted her dermatologist for allegedly ‘forcing’ her into a surgery that has left a major swelling under her right eye. Raiza also claimed that she ‘did not need’ the surgery yet her dermatologist forced her to perform the procedure on her skin. There is a visible tonal difference in Raiza before and after pictures of the surgery. Raiza has tried to contact the doctor but she was unavailable.

Raiza is claiming to have contact with her but the dermatologist remained unavailable for the comment. Raiza mentioned that she had gone to the doctor for simple skin treatment but the doctor forced her into a complicated surgery through manipulation. The doctor’s staff responded to her by saying that the doctor has left the town without any concise information of being back. Many people reacted to Raiza and shared their own issues with the same doctor, who allegedly forces her patients for unnecessary procedures.

Take a look:

Raiza started her career with Dhanush starrer Velaiyilla Pattathari 2 also co-starring Kajol in one of the lead roles. Raiza also performed a supporting role in Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake called Varmaa opposite Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram. She has risen to fame with the first Tamil season of Bigg Boss hosted by Kamal Haasan where she came across as a loveable character to the audience which catapulted her into a star worthy of her buck today. Raiza has a few interesting films in the pipeline including Hashtag Love.

Also Read| Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raiza Wilson drops bikini clad video and photo as she enjoys her get away in Maldives

Credits :Raiza Wilson Instagram

Share your comment ×