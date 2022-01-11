Bigg Boss fame Raiza Wilson tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time

Many celebs have been infected with the deadly Coronavirus recently. Latest to join the list is model turned actress Raiza Wilson, who has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. This is despite the fact that that actress is fully vaccinated and has received both doses of vaccination.

Taking to social media, Raiza Wilson posted, "Got covid for the second times! Even after being double vaccinated. The symptoms include severe headaches, body pain, cold, sore throat, fever. I'm shivering in Chennai. Dunno how long this virus is going to be around. Stay safe guys, wear your masks."

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Baahubali fame Sathyaraj has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Also, Tamil star Vishnu Vishal got infected with virus recently. However, the actor did not require hospitalisation and is presently in home quarantine. Others to be affected by the virus in last few weeks include Trisha Krishnan, Priyadarshan, Mahesh Babu, Thaman S, Sherin, Arun Vijay along with others.