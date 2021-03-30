Bigg Boss fame Sakshi Agarwal flaunts her ultra glam look in slit cut skirt & jacket; Says 'live like a queen'

Sakshi Agarwal sure knows how to grab attention and her latest photos are proof.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame and actress Sakshi Agarwal has taken social media by storm yet again with her glamorous photos. Sakshi sure knows how to grab attention and her latest photos are proof. The stunner is raising the temperature in a slit cut skirt that she paired with a bustier blouse and jacket. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Hustle like a Boss , Live Like a Queen." The photos are getting enough comments and have already got 80,000 likes.

During the lockdown, Sakshi Agarwal opened up on how she was finding difficulty in maintaining their regular workout routine. However, she pushed herself and left no stone unturned to maintain her physical and mental health. Sakshi shared, "During the lockdown, physical and mental health was at the stake for a lot of us and that's the reason I started looking up to fitness for myself and to deal with the anxiety. I could work out at home by just keeping water bottle and other stuff basic stuff and basically, the idea was you don't need a gym. Where there is a will there is a way. If you really want to do something, you can do it even in the small space. When I noticed that a lot of people loved this idea, they started following my workouts and I could see it was helping a lot of people. It inspired me more. Our body is like a temple for us like it depends on how you take in and care about it."

Check out her photos below:

On the work front, Sakshi recently kickstarted shooting for 'The Night' in Kodaikanal. The upcoming film is being made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.

