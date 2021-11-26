Bigg Boss fame Yashika Aannand makes first appearance post car accident; Pens note for late friend

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame contestant Yashika Aannand recently met with a car accident, in which she lost her best friend. After 4 months of being rest, she made her first public appearance recently. She attended the inauguration of a new shop in Chennai However, the actress didn't recover, she was seen walking on crutches.

Yashika recently got discharged from the hospital as she survived with grave injuries. However, reportedly, she will not be able to walk or stand for the next five months. On November 25, she took to social media to share a set of photos from her first public appearance.

In her post, Yashika also spoke about missing her best friend. She wrote, "I survived because the fire inside me burned brighter than the fire around me. #launch #inauguration #grohairadyar #anbesivam #godislove #yashika #setbacktocomeback I know you’re watching me from above ??! I promise i’ll make u proud. you’ll be missed always !! Love u pav."

Yashika, who was driving the car, clarified that she wasn’t drunk or intoxicated. “I have to stress on this- I was not drunk or intoxicated, or using drugs of any kind. It was an unfortunate accident that happened out of nowhere, because of a moment’s lapse in concentration. And for that, I take full responsibility. I’m wracked by the guilt of staying alive, and now I have to live forever with this. I wish I had not survived. But that doesn’t mean I’m accepting everything that is said about me on social media. There’s even a fake video of us circulating with people claiming I was drunk-driving,” she said.