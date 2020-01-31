Bigg Boss famed Aishwarya Dutta to act nude scene in her next film PUBG? Find out

Tamil Bigg Boss famed actor Aishwarya Dutta will be seen playing a nude sence in her next film PUBG

Aishwarya Dutta, who rose to fame after her participation in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, is currently busy with the shooting of her next film titled PUBG. Directed by Vijay Sri G, who made his debut with the CharuHasan starrer, Dha Dha 87, the film is currently being shot at a brick pace. The film has Chiyaan Vikram’s nephew Arjuman as the male lead. While we already know that PUBG stands for Polladha Ulagil Bayangara Game, it is being reported that the film will have a very interesting premise. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also features newcomers Anthira Nair, Niveda Buddula, Shanthini in key roles. Now, buzz is that the film will have Aishwarya Dutta in nude a nude scene for an important sequence.

The comedy thriller also has Bigg Boss fame Julie, Enga Veettu Mappillai fame Seethalakshmi and Mime Gopi in important roles. The most talked about nude scene reportedly was shot yesterday and Aishwarya’s cooperation stunned the film’s team, who lauded her dedication.

Thank you @VijaySethuOffl sir ...it means a lot https://t.co/Sqegy8BRkQ — Aishwarya dutta (@Aishwaryadutta6) November 7, 2019

It goes without saying that this is indeed a bold move from Aishwarya as most actors might hesitate to play such a role. Recently, Amala Paul acted nude in the Rathna Kumar directed Aadai and her performance was widely lauded. It is safe to say that Aishwarya Dutta will become a sensation with PUBG.

