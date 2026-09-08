Bigg Boss Hosts’ Fees: Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeepa; Who earns the most?

The Bigg Boss franchise is known for its larger-than-life contestants, intense drama and celebrity hosts. With the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali versions gearing up for another season, the remuneration of the stars occupying the host’s chair has also become a talking point. Several of India’s biggest names are associated with the franchise, and their reported fees run into crore.

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Salman Khan remains the highest-paid host



Salman Khan continues to be the face of Bigg Boss Hindi, having hosted the show since Season 4. According to figures reported by Variety India, the superstar reportedly earns around Rs 200 crore for an entire season. His reported remuneration is said to be Rs 15 crore or more every weekend, making him the highest-paid host in the franchise.

Sourav Ganguly and Vijay Sethupathi’s reported fees



The regional versions also feature some major names. Sourav Ganguly, who is hosting Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3, reportedly has a package worth more than Rs 125 crore. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi, who took over the Tamil edition after Kamal Haasan, is reportedly paid Rs 3-4 crore per weekend. His total earnings for the season are estimated at Rs 75-80 crore.

Nagarjuna and Mohanlal’s apparent Bigg Boss earnings



Nagarjuna has reportedly seen a significant rise in his remuneration for Bigg Boss Telugu. After earning around Rs 10 crore when he began hosting in 2019, his reported fee reached nearly Rs 35 crore in 2025. Mohanlal, who has hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam since its inaugural season, reportedly earns close to Rs 30 crore per season and shoots for approximately 20 days.

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Kichcha Sudeep’s reported Bigg Boss Kannada fees

Kichcha Sudeep is another long-running face of the franchise. According to the report, the actor is paid around Rs 20 crore for Bigg Boss Kannada, with his remuneration reportedly standing at approximately Rs 2 crore per weekend episode.



Based on the reported figures, Salman Khan remains comfortably ahead of the other Bigg Boss hosts in terms of overall seasonal earnings. While each regional edition has its own star power and commercial pull, the Hindi version continues to command the franchise’s biggest hosting fee, underlining Salman’s enduring association with the reality show.

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