Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Meet confirmed contestants of the Kichcha Sudeep hosted show

Bigg Boss, a household brand on Indian television, has turned into one of the most watched reality shows in all languages. What started as a Hindi show has since expanded to Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali versions, each presented by notable people from their respective entertainment sectors.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 is already making waves for its grandeur. This season, fans will yet again see Kichcha Sudeep, as a host, who has been a part of the show since Season 1.Kiccha Sudeep's magnificent entry into the show stunned viewers, and the actor also took the audience on a sneak peek into the entire Bigg Boss home. The actor looked dashing as he was wearing a full black dress with a studded jacket and paired up with stylish sunglasses.Sudeep's hosting abilities have continually been a huge feature, leaving fans wondering how much effort he puts into each season.

Meet the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestants.

The makers have enlisted several well-known figures from various industries because of the hype surrounding the show. The production house and channel have pledged to enhance the entertainment factor in the next season by offering an interesting lineup of competitors in BB Kannada 10.



Here is a look at the diverse group of candidates who have entered the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 home:

Snake sham Serial Actor Siri Bhagyashree Gaurish Akki Vijay Gowda Pragathi Gowda Snehith Mangalamukhi Santosh Micheal from Nigeria Karthik Sharma Tanishka Sangeetha Pratap Rakshak

With such a diverse cast of candidates, fans can expect a smorgasbord of personalities, conflicts, and friendships to play out within the Bigg Boss house.

As the days pass, alliances will emerge and rivalries will heat up, all under the careful eye of Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster journey that will keep viewers engaged with tasks, challenges, and unexpected surprises.

Where and when can you watch Bigg Boss Kannada 10?

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 can be watched on Colors Kannada. Bigg Boss Kannada 10's daily episodes will air at 9:30 p.m, guaranteeing that viewers get their evening dose of excitement.And on weekend’s the show will start telecasting from 9p.m.

So buckle up, because the drama, emotions, and entertainment are just getting started.

