Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Finale Highlights: Wildcard winner Hanumantha creates history, Kichcha Sudeep signs off as host

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 came to an end with Hanumantha emerging as the winner. The finale saw the top six contestants competing for the trophy. The season concluded with a grand celebration where all the housemates gathered to honor the finalists.

Kichcha Sudeep wore an all-white outfit for the final episode. Before moving forward with the show, he took the viewers inside the house. The finalists spoke with him, who humorously teased them. He asked Trivikram, Hanumantha, Mokshitha, Manju and Rajath who they wanted to eliminate.

The host also questioned Hanumantha about his strategy in the house. He responded with an innocent expression and said that people eliminated themselves. He mentioned that he had decided not to fight with anyone inside the house.

Following that, a twist was introduced when Kichcha Sudeep placed a suitcase filled with cash in front of the contestants. He offered them the opportunity to take the money and leave the competition. The amount was increased to Rs 20 lakh, but none of the contestants accepted the offer.

After interacting with the finalists, Kichcha Sudeep announced the first elimination. A group of dancers entered the house and brought the finalists to the stage with a dance performance. Manju became the first finalist to be eliminated.

The team of Majaa Talkies entertained the audience with a special skit. They impersonated the contestants, which left everyone laughing.

For the second elimination, the remaining contestants participated in an activity where they entered boxes filled with smoke. The smoke cleared from three boxes, revealing the evicted contestant. Mokshitha was eliminated, leaving Rajath, Trivikram, and Hanumantha to compete for the trophy.

The Max actor later entered the house to escort the finalists to the stage. He had a one-on-one conversation with Hanumantha and asked him to sing.

Soon after, Rajath was declared the second runner-up, while Trivikram secured the first runner-up position. Hanumantha won the show and received Rs 50 lakh along with the winner's trophy. He also received an additional Rs 10 lakh from a sponsor. Hanumantha took Kichcha Sudeep's blessings before lifting the trophy.

For the untold, Hanumantha scripted history by being the first wildcard contestant to win Bigg Boss Kannada. The show ended with the actor signing off as the host. He had earlier announced that he would not return for the next season.

