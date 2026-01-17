Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale: Date, finalists and prize money, everything to know about Kichcha Sudeepa-hosted show

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is finally at the cusp of its conclusion after weeks of intense drama and emotional moments. As the audience eagerly awaits the grand finale, here are the details on how to watch it on TV and OTT.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada 12 grand finale

The grand finale of Kichcha Sudeepa’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 will be available for viewers on the TV channel Colors Kannada. The reality show will air on January 18, 2026, at 6 pm, hosted by the Mark actor himself.

Moreover, the show will also be available for live streaming simultaneously on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

More about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 began on September 28, 2025, with Sudeepa returning once again as the host since the show’s inception. The season started with contestants entering the house either as solo players or in duos.

The 12th edition of the show included contestants such as RJ Amith, Ashwini Gowda, Spandana, Malu Nipanal, Rakshitha Shetty, Ashwini Lakshmi, Dhruvanth Talwar, LM Karibasappa, Mallamma, Abhishek Shrikanth, Manju Bhashini, Rashika Shetty, Chandraprabha, Dhanush, Janhvi, Gilli Nata, Satish, Kavya, and ‘Cockroach’ Sudhi.

After 15 weeks of intense drama, emotional moments, and controversies, only six contestants remain in the house. The remaining players include Ashwini Gowda, Gilli Nata, Rakshitha Shetty, Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu, and Kavya Shaiva.

Over the weeks, all six finalists have gained immense followings on social media platforms. Interestingly, the show faced a mid-season suspension on October 8, 2025, which even led to the contestants exiting the house. However, the very next day, the show resumed production, with the contestants re-entering the house.

The winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 will receive a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy. As per the usual norm, audience votes will play a crucial role in deciding the winner, and fans are actively campaigning for their favourite contestants on social media.

