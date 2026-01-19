Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Gilli Nata gets mobbed as thousands of fans come on the roads to welcome him

Kichcha Sudeepa-hosted show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 concluded with a grand finale on January 18, 2026. The 12th edition of the popular reality show ended with contestant Gilli Nata bagging the winner’s title. As he returned home, fans surrounded him with massive fanfare, turning the moment into a frenzy.

Gilli Nata fans turn streets into a frenzy after winner returns from Bigg Boss Kannada 12

In videos and photos that surfaced online, Gilli Nata could be seen being welcomed with great enthusiasm. As the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner returned home, he went on a rally atop a vehicle, with thousands of fans swarming the streets to welcome him.

The roads were filled with large crowds of people, all eager to catch a glimpse of Nata as he acknowledged his supporters from afar.

Apart from the video, several fans took to their social media handles to share snapshots from the celebratory rally. The streets were packed with supporters, with many fans expressing their admiration and appreciation for his win.

More about Bigg Boss Kannada 12

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 premiered on September 28, 2025, with Sudeepa returning once again as the host, a role he has held since the show’s inception. The season began with contestants entering the house either as solo players or in pairs.

The 12th edition featured contestants such as RJ Amith, Ashwini Gowda, Spandana, Malu Nipanal, Rakshitha Shetty, Ashwini Lakshmi, Dhruvanth Talwar, LM Karibasappa, Mallamma, Abhishek Shrikanth, Manju Bhashini, Rashika Shetty, Chandraprabha, Dhanush, Janhvi, Gilli Nata, Satish, Kavya, and ‘Cockroach’ Sudhi.

After several weeks of drama and intense moments, Gilli Nata emerged as the winner. Rakshitha Shetty secured the runner-up position, while Ashwini Gowda finished in third place.

The winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 took home Rs 50 lakh in prize money along with the trophy. The grand finale aired on Colors Kannada and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

For those unaware, Gilli Nata is a popular actor and comedian, best known for his participation in Comedy Kiladis Season 4. Apart from television shows, he has also appeared in films such as 1st Day 1st Show and Langoti Man.

