Bigg Boss Kannada 12 winner: Gilli Nata lifts the trophy of Kichcha Sudeep-hosted show, takes home Rs 50 lakh

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has finally come to a thrilling conclusion. The season, launched on September 28 last year, saw rivalries, friendships, endless drama, solo & duo entries, chaos, and whatnot. The show began with 19 contestants, and after weekly evictions and a couple of wild card entries, the grand finale featured 6 finalists.

Hosted by actor Kichcha Sudeep, the finale turned out to be spectacular. And with the conclusion of this season, the show has got its winner, and he is none other than Gilli Nata. Meanwhile, Rakshitha Shetty emerged as the runner-up.

Gilli Nata not only won the trophy but also took home the cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh. Interestingly, the trophy is designed to reflect the essence of Karnataka’s rich culture and heritage. The moment he was announced the winner, the actor couldn't contain his happiness and was all smiles. Kiccha congratulated him, and the other contestants also hugged him on the stage.

Known for his humor and wit, Gilli is a rising Kannada actor and comedian. He is renowned for his participation in Comedy Kiladis Season 4, where he finished as the runner-up. Further, Gilli was also seen in films like 1st Day 1st Show and Langoti Man. His victory in Bigg Boss Kannada 12 shows how he survived all odds and challenges throughout the season.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Kannada 12 featured contestants from different walks of life, such as actors, models, activists, social media creators, and more. The lineup included Sudhir Balraj, Kavya Shaiva, Gilli Nata, Satish Cadaboms, Chandra Prabha, Dhanush Gowda, Jahnvi, Manju Bhashini, Rashika Shetty, Abhishek Shrikanth, Mallamma, Dhruvanth Talwar, Ashvini S, Malu Nipanal, Karibasappa, Rakshitha Shetty, Spandana Somanna, Ashwini Gowda, and RJ Amit Pawar. On the other hand, the wild card entrants were Raghu, Risha Gowda, Rajath Kishan, Chaitra Kundapura, and Suraj Singh.

