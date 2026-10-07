Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Sangeetha Bhat gets admitted due to health issues on Kichcha Sudeepa hosted show; Report

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 is currently airing on television and OTT, with Kichcha Sudeepa returning as the host. Now, following an incident during a task, contestant Sangeetha Bhat has reportedly been taken to a hospital.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13: Sangeetha Bhat shifts from show to hospital after task goes wrong

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According to Asianet Newsable, Sangeetha Bhat collapsed during the Gandharvaru and Rakshasaru task. Fellow contestants immediately carried her to the confession room.

Sangeetha had expressed her desire to leave the show during the previous weekend. However, audience votes saved her from elimination. During the task, she reportedly experienced severe breathing difficulties. Contestants Kavya and Soundarya desperately searched the house for an inhaler, but when they were unable to find one, the makers arranged immediate medical assistance for her.

Reportedly, doctors are currently treating Sangeetha at a hospital. However, further details about her condition, including whether she will return to the Bigg Boss house or leave the show, are awaited. Sangeetha is reportedly safe from this week's elimination process.

Sangeetha Bhat is an actress known for her work in Kannada television and films. After beginning her career on the small screen, she went on to appear in several Kannada movies and gained recognition for her performances. Following a prolonged break from the industry, she returned to the spotlight as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 .

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Sangeetha has been part of several Kannada television shows, including Panjaradha Gili, Bhagyavantharu, Chandrachakori, Neeli, and Chandramukhi. Her television career also includes appearances on reality shows such as Life Super Guru.

The actress made her lead debut on the silver screen with the 2014 Kannada film Preethi Geethi Ityaadi. She later appeared in several projects and gained wider recognition for her performances in films such as Eradane Sala and Dayavittu Gamanisu, both released in 2017. Sangeetha is married to actor and comedian Sudarshan Rangaprasad.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 airs on Colors Kannada and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

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