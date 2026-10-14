Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Who is Lakshmi Gowda? Meet the show's latest wildcard contestant

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 has welcomed a new contestant with social media influencer Lakshmi Gowda entering the house as a wildcard. Her arrival, alongside fellow entrant Kumari, is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the ongoing competition as the existing housemates navigate new equations and challenges.

Who is Lakshmi Gowda?

Lakshmi Gowda is a 24-year-old IT professional originally from Mandya who is currently based in Bengaluru. Apart from her professional career, she has established a presence on social media as an influencer and model. She has also expressed an interest in acting.

Lakshmi Gowda's journey to Bigg Boss Kannada 13

Before entering the main house, Lakshmi participated in the Bigg Boss Kannada Agnipariksha selection process. Her assertive personality and communication style reportedly caught the attention of the selection panel, which included senior actress Shruthi.

Lakshmi's entry comes at an important stage of the competition, with wildcard contestants expected to shake up existing alliances and change the course of the game. She has also attracted attention for her earlier remarks about fellow contestant Dhanush Manjunath, particularly her questioning of his selection for the show.

Interestingly, Lakshmi entered the house while Dhanush was serving as captain. It remains to be seen whether their previous differences will lead to confrontations or influence the relationships she builds with the other contestants. Her approach to the ongoing tasks and house dynamics will also determine how she fares in the competition.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Kannada 13?

Hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada 13 continues to air on Colors Kannada and JioHotstar. With new contestants entering the house and existing equations facing potential changes, the coming episodes will reveal how Lakshmi Gowda and Kumari adapt to the competition and whether their wildcard entries alter the game's course.

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