Bigg Boss Kannada 4's Sanjana Chidanand shares a romantic photo with her beau & opens up about their relation

Sanjana Chidanand made her fans go gaga after she shared a photo with her beau while revealing about her relationship status.

Bigg Boss Kannada 4 fame Sanjana Chidanand revealed to her Instagram family about her love. She took to her profile and shared a romantic picture and a beautiful note expressing her gratitude for her beau's presence in her life. However, she did not reveal her significant other's name. Sharing the photo, the former Bigg Boss contestant thanked him for coming into her life and expressed how blessed she is to have him.

The former Bigg Boss contestant in her note, wrote, "My serendipity Thanks for coming into my life and making it even more beautiful! I can’t thank this universe enough for showering a gem like you. I’m blessed to have u. Mine forever. I love u thumba thumba thumbaaaa(sic)". It goes without saying that her fans are thrilled by the news. They filled the comments section with congratulatory and best wishes messages.

In another post, she shared a picture of herself in bliss with the caption, "Time to be happy again". Sanjana Chidanand, who started off her acting career with the serial Kulavadhu that aired on Colors Kannada, is currently featuring in the serial, Brahmagantu. She plays the role of Sohali, whose entry into the serial has ruffled some feathers as she falls in love with Lucky who is already married. She rose to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss and then went on to act in Sanju Mattu Naanu. She also made her debut in movies as female lead in Kirik Keerthi.

