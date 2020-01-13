Bigg Boss Kannada 5 stars Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda's wedding details REVEALED

Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda are set to walk down the aisle on this date. Read on to know more.

Former Bigg Boss Kanada 5 contestants Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda, who got engaged last year, are all set to get married in February. As per Times of India's report, the duo's wedding ceremonies will take place in Mysuru on February 25 and 26 at a convention center. For the unversed, they had met during their stint on the Bigg Boss Kannada 5 reality show. Chandan had proposed to her during Yuva Dasara performance in October.

Niveditha said, “The wedding will be a golden moment for both of us. Although we met in the Bigg Boss house, it is our trust and mutual understanding that has taken our relationship to another level. After the TV show, I have got several film offers, but I did not take it up, as it has been my dream to work in the operations of an airport, which I have now got in Bengaluru. Now that I have begun working, and Chandan has been travelling a lot for shows, both our families locked in on the days that he would be in town and decided to fix a date in February."

She added that they are currently deciding the theme for the wedding and their outfits. She also revealed that the customs and rituals of both families will be followed and friends and family members will attend their wedding.

Check out their photos from engagement right below.

She also revealed they are quite busy and that is why they have not made honeymoon plans.

Credits :Times of India

