Bigg Boss Kannada 7: After Shine Shetty’s Bigg Boss entry, his mother in charge of food truck

Talking to media, Bigg Boss sensation Shine Shetty's mother said that she has been taking case of Shine's food truck ever since he set foot in the reality show.

Bigg Boss sensation Shine Shetty’s mother Indira Shetty has been taking care of the former’s food truck, which is called Kitchen Gali in Bengaluru. This comes after Shine Shetty made an entry to the 7th season of Kannada reality show Bigg Boss. Shine, who was into food truck business before her participation in the show, is one of the most favourite contestants in the house. So far, it has been a nice journey for Shine and he has all possibilities to win the title if he takes thing the same way. The show, which is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, has completed 50 days.

Shine’s mother spoke to a regional channel, and expressed her happiness to see the support that her son has been receiving from the audience. She also stated that she was delighted to see her son’s performance in the show. In what might be a surprising news to the audience, Indira said Shine apparently had anger issues but he has managed the temperament carefully. She confessed that people visiting the food truck have expressed how positive they think of Shine.

Shine occupied the Bigg Boss headlines recently when he shaved his beard clean after Deepika Das’s secret task. Deepika was given the secret task with a promise for extra luxury budget points. When she succeeded her task, the news was all over the place. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss Kannada.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More