Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Bhoomi Shetty, Harish Raj, Shine Shetty & Chaitra Kotoor get an interesting punishment

Think about a popular reality show in the Sandalwood and Bigg Boss Kannada 7 will top the chart. Hosted by superstar Kiccha Sudeep, the show has been winning hearts with its interesting ensemble of contestants, intriguing tasks and also its entertaining punishments. While the contestants are often seen playing some fun tasks in the house and every time a contestant fails to complete a task, they are given an interesting and unique punishment. Recently, Bhoomi Shetty, Harish Raj, Shine Shetty and Chaitra Kotoor came on Bigg Boss’ radar and their unusual punishment has been grabbing the eyeballs.

To note, the housemates are currently occupied giving their best shot in the ongoing luxury budget task which came with several stages. In the task, the contestants were divided into jodis and each jodi was expected to complete the given assignment, failing which they were given an interesting punishment. During the recent task, Bhoomi-Harish and Shine-Chaitra failed to complete the given task. As a result, both the jodis were bound for punishment from Bigg Boss wherein they were asked to speak the multiplication tables of seventeen and nineteen loudly.

Meanwhile, the contestants are gearing up for another round of elimination on Bigg Boss Kannada 7. This week Chaitra Kotoor, Chandan Achar, Chandana, Deepika Das, Harish Raj, Kishen Bilagali and Kuri Prathap have been nominated for elimination from the popular reality show. Who do you think will be eliminated from Kiccha Sudeep’s show? Share your views in the comment section below.

