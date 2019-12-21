Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chaitra Kotoor and Shine Shetty get jailed; Kishen Bilagali gets a special surprise

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Kishen Bilagali, who is winning hearts with his performance, received an overwhelming surprise on the show.

Kishen Bilagali, who has become a household name with his stint on Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7, is among the most talked about contestants on the show. The renowned dancer has been winning hearts with cute tactics on the show. Besides, his impeccable energy and never give up spirit during the tasks has also won him a lot of appreciation. In fact, Kishen, along with his partner Priyanka, became the best performer of the week for his commendable performance during the luxury budget task.

While everyone is impressed with Kishen’s performance, Bigg Boss decided to give him a special surprise after his father entered the house. It was an overwhelming moment for Kishen who was reuniting with his father after over two months. Not only was he delighted to meet his father, but he also gave him the medal he received for becoming the best performer of the luxury budget task. On the other hand, the other housemates were also elated to meet Kishen’s father and were seen sharing some good moments with him. This wasn’t all. Kishen and his father were also seen shaking a leg on the popular song Junior Senior in the house.

Meanwhile, Shine Shetty and Chaitra Kotoor, who have been grabbing the eyeballs for the new budding chemistry, were announced as the worst performer of the luxury budget task. As a result, Shine and Chaitra were jailed on the show. To note, Chaitra is among the nominated contestants for elimination this week. She has been nominated along with Kishen, Chandana, Chandan Achar, Deepika Das, Harish Raj and Kuri Prathap. We wonder if this poor performance will mark Chaitra’s end on Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

