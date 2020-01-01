Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chaitra Kotoor talks about her second eviction; Says ‘I found peace, closure & friends’

Chaitra Kotoor, who recently got eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7, got candid about her eviction and journey on the show.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is a show which never fails to surprise the audience with its riveting twists, especially the elimination segment. Just before the New Year celebration, the popular reality show witnessed another round of elimination wherein Chaitra Kotoor was evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Interestingly, this was the second time the assistant director-writer was eliminated from the show. To recall, she had re-entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant a month ago.

While her fans must be disappointed by her elimination, Chaitra, on the other hand, is satisfied with her stint on Bigg Boss Kannada 7. In fact, the lady stated that her second stint gave her peace and close and also made her a happier person. Besides, she also ended up being a happier person. During her recent interview with Times of India, Chaitra also revealed how she was upset with her performance in the show before her first eviction. However, when she got the second opportunity, she decided to make the most of it and chose not to repeat her mistakes.

“After being eliminated the first time, I got to see how the show is followed and where I was going wrong. Hence, this time, I told myself that I wouldn’t keep to myself or stay quiet. This has, in a way, helped me know many people personally. After the first elimination, I walked out of the house feeling wronged, and also had many things left to be expressed. This time around, though, I found peace and closure, and also made friends inside the house,” Chaitra stated.

Interestingly, Chaitra shares a great bond with Vasuki Vaibhav, Shine Shetty, Bhoomi Shetty and Chandana and hopes to cherish this bond forever. Besides, she doesn’t hold any grudges against any of the contestants and feels that her nomination was just a part of the game. “They might have nominated me this week, but that is the nature of the game and I do not hold it against them. I’m sure my name was taken because I didn’t stay in the house throughout the entire duration. And that’s fair enough,” Chaitra was quoted saying.

