Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chaitra Kottoor gets eliminated; NOMINATES Deepika Das before leaving

Chaitra Kottoor made a wild card entry on Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 show, one of the most talked-about contestants on the season. However, her journey on the reality show has ended. Yes, Chaitra Kottoor who was nominated for the eviction along with Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar, is out of the house. Chaitra's eviction from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house has come as a shock for many. During the weekend episode, Kichcha Sudeep, the host of the reality show asked contestants who they think should get evicted this week.

Everyone except Harish Raj took Chaitra Kottoor's name and this left her super disappointed. Ending the suspense of eviction, Sudeep announced that Bhoomi is safe this week. Sudeep later announced that Chaitra is the one being eliminated this week. Before bidding goodbye to the housemates, Chaitra gave her best wishes and asked them to play strong. She was also shown her short yet beautiful journey and this leaves her emotional. Chaitra breaks down into tears as she looks back at her Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 journey.

Dropping a big bomb before leaving the reality show, Chaitra Kottoor nominated Deepika Das for this week's eviction. On the other side, she made Chandan the captain of the house.

Meanwhile, season 6 runner up Naveen Sajju graced Bigg Boss Kannada 7 stage with Sudeep to release the new song that he had composed during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house last year.

