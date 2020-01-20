Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandan Achar gets emotional as he gets eliminated from Kichcha Sudeep’s show

After Kishen Bilagali was evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Kichcha Sudeep’s show witnessed another elimination as Chandan Achar was shown the door.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 witnessed the most unexpected twist lately after the makers introduced double elimination. As the popular reality show is inching towards its grand finale, this double elimination left everyone startled. While Kishen Bilagali was the first one to get evicted this weekend, he was joined by Chandan Achar on Sunday. The double eliminations came as a shock to both housemates and the audience as both Chandan and Kishen were among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

For the uninitiated, Chandan was announced in the bottom three with Deepika Das and Harish Raj. While Deepika was declared safe first by host Kichcha Sudeep, Chandan gave a tough fight to Harish to secure a place in the house. However, it was Harish who managed to survive for another week on BBK7. The elimination was an emotional moment for Chandan as he bid adieu to the housemates. Later, Sudeep also played a video highlighting the journey of the Kirik Party actor in the popular reality show. The video left Chandan teary-eyed as he recalled his best moments in the Bigg Boss house.

To recall, Chandan had an interesting journey on the show as he was among the most frequently nominated contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada 7. In fact, he also received a lot of criticism for his temper issues inside the house and often got into heated arguments with the inmates.

Meanwhile, Kishen and Chandan’s eliminations have left the audience heartbroken and they even called it an unfair decision. Needless to say, this double elimination has certainly intensified the game on Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Credits :Times Of India

