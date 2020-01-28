Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandan Achar, Kishen Bilagali, Raksha Somashekhar re enter the glasshouse

As Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is inching towards the finale, the show is getting more and more interesting and increasing the viewer's curiosity. In the latest episode, the contestants of the show will get a surprise wake up call in the morning. This surprise wake up call will be by none other than singer Indu Nagaraj. Indu performs in the garden area introducing her as the judge of a music reality show Haadu Karnataka. The singer spends some time with the housemates and then exits.

A little while later, Sujatha and Duniya Rashmi make a surprise entry into the house. The housemates get excited to see them and then Sujatha prepares breakfast for the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Sujatha cooks a yummy meal for her housemates with help of Rashmi. After they finish entertaining the housemates with their meal they exit the house. Later, Bigg Boss starts with a fun activity where the housemates are asked to dance to a song that will be played in the house. The song will be provided to them individually.

Later, the housemates spend some time with Gurlinga Swamiji who enters the house. Chaithra Vasudevan, Jai Jagadesh, Chandhan Achar, Raksha, and Kishen Bilagali also make a surprise entry in the Bigg Boss house turn by turn. When Raksha gives a surprise by entering the house, Shine and Vasuki cannot resist and turn their entire attention towards her which makes Bhoomi and Deepika jealous. Shine and Vasuki speak about the day Raksha had entered as a wild card contestant in the house and relate it to the current situation.

For the uninitiated, this weekend witnessed another round of elimination and it was Priyanka who was shown the door this time. She was in the danger zone along with Deepika Das and was eliminated on the basis of audience votes. Needless to say, Priyanka was shocked to know about her elimination.