Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandan Achar’s mother reacts to his performance on Kichcha Sudeep’s show

Chandan Achar’s mother, who recently entered Bigg Boss Kannada 7, is all praises for her son’s performance on the popular reality show.

Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which is going high on entertainment quotient, has witnessed an interesting set of contestants fighting for the winner’s trophy. Amid all the contestants, it is Chandan Achar who has constantly been in the headlines. Be it for his temper issues, continuous tiffs with inmates or being continuously nominated for elimination, Chandan after managed to hog the light in the show. Interestingly, the Kirik Party actor has often been slammed for his gaming strategies and temper by a section of the society.

However, Chandan’s mother is quite elated about his performance on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 and has asked him to stick to his game. To note, Chandan’s mother Pushpalatha had entered the glasshouse lately giving a surprise visit to his son on the popular reality show. While the actor was elated to meet his mother after almost three months, Pushpalatha was seen singing praises for Chandan for his game in the show. She stated that his journey on this show is going well and also motivated him to do better on the show. Besides, she also reminded Chandana that his performance will have a great effect on his life post the show.

Well, it was indeed a special moment for Chandan. Meanwhile, the renowned actor is also among the nominated contestants for elimination this week on Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Apart from Chandan, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandana, Deepika Das, Harish Raj and Kishen Bilagali will also be facing the nomination on the show. Will Chandan once again manage to escape the elimination? Share your opinion in the comment section below.

Credits :Times Of India

