Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandana Ananthakrishna gets evicted in the 12th week
Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is grabbing a lot of attention. The reality show is going high on entertainment quotient. Well, the Bigg Boss Kannada house has witnessed another eviction in the 12th week. According to a report in IB Times, Chandana Ananthakrishna has been shown the door of the reality show in the latest eviction. This week, along with Chandana, contestants who were nominated for the eviction were Chandan Achar, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Harish Raj and Kishan.
Till now, contestants who have been evicted from the show are Gurulinga Swamy, Ravi Belagere (walked out), Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Jai Jagdish, Sujatha Narayan, RJ Prithvi, Raksha Somashekhar, Raju Thalikote and Chaitra Kottur.
