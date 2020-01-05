Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandana Ananthakrishna gets evicted in the 12th week

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house has witnessed another eviction in the 12th week. Chandana Ananthakrishna has been shown the door of the reality show in the latest eviction.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is grabbing a lot of attention. The reality show is going high on entertainment quotient. Well, the Bigg Boss Kannada house has witnessed another eviction in the 12th week. According to a report in IB Times, Chandana Ananthakrishna has been shown the door of the reality show in the latest eviction. This week, along with Chandana, contestants who were nominated for the eviction were Chandan Achar, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Harish Raj and Kishan.

Chandana Ananthakrishna managed to grab a lot of attention with her strong personality in the first week of the show itself. Her friendship with Shine Shetty and Vasuki kept her strong in the game. However, she failed to perform during the tasks. Chandana Ananthakrishna recently got into a bad fight with Kishan during a task. For the task, Chandana had to slap someone and justify for the same. She decides to slap Kishan for playing with her emotions in the first four weeks of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. However, Kishan slams her allegations. This led to a heated argument between them.

ದೊಡ್ಮನೆ ಈಗ ಮಾಯಾಬಜಾ಼ರು! ತರ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡೋರಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಹುಶಾರು!

ಇ ಮಾಯಾವಿಗಳನ್ನ ಯಾರು ಚೆನ್ನಾಗಿ ಇಗ್ನೋರ್ ಮಾಡ್ತಾರೆ? ಬಿಗ್‌ಬಾಸ್ | ಪ್ರತಿ ರಾತ್ರಿ 9ಕ್ಕೆ#BBK7 #BiggBoss #ColorsKannada pic.twitter.com/pFBAzqrxlC — Colors Kannada (@ColorsKannada) January 3, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandan Achar’s mother reacts to his performance on Kichcha Sudeep’s show

Till now, contestants who have been evicted from the show are Gurulinga Swamy, Ravi Belagere (walked out), Chaitra Vasudevan, Duniya Rashmi, Jai Jagdish, Sujatha Narayan, RJ Prithvi, Raksha Somashekhar, Raju Thalikote and Chaitra Kottur.

Credits :IB Times

Read More