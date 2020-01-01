Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandana gets special gift after becoming the captain; DEETS INSIDE

Chandan, who became the new captain of Bigg Boss Kannada, got emotional after receiving a special gift for winning the captaincy task.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has been a memorable experience not only for the audience but also for the housemates. Each day is adding on a beautiful chapter in the memory book and Bigg Boss makes sure to give some beautiful surprises to the contestants time and again adding on to the emotional quotient of the show. Recently, Chandana got a special surprise from Bigg Boss after she became the new captain of the house which left the actress emotional.

Soon after she was announced the captain of the house, Bigg Boss played an audio clip for Chandana which had a message from her mother. It was an overwhelming moment for Chandana who got teary-eyed after hearing her mother’s voice. But the surprise didn’t end here. While the housemates got busy with the household chores later, Chandana’s mother was seen walking inside the BB house to surprise the Raja Rani actress. Chandana got quite emotional after meeting her mother after almost three months and introduced her to her friends in the house. Not only Chandana but the housemates were also elated to meet the television actress’ mother.

On the other hand, Deepika Das also broke down after Chandana received her mother’s audio message as she was missing her mother as well. Meanwhile, it is going to be a challenging week for Chandana as the diva has not only become the captain of the house but is also among the contestants nominated for eliminations. Apart from Chanadana, Bhoomi Shetty, Chandan Achar, Deepika, Harish Raj and Kishen Bilagali have also been nominated for the eviction this week. Who do you think will be bidding adieu to Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this time? Share your opinion in the comment section below.

