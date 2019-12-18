Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Deepika Das and Chandan Achar receive a warning for violating the rules

Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which is witnessing an interesting segment of the luxury budget task, witnessed an unexpected twist after Deepika Das and Chandan Achar received a warning for violating the rules of the task. Here’s what happened.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which is being hosted Kiccha Sudeep, is known for its intriguing tasks. While the housemates are expected to perform the tasks with a competitive spirit, special caution is mandatory to avoid the violation of rules. However, recently Deepika Das and Chandan Achar came under the scanner of the Bigg Boss after the duo was spotted violating the rules of a task. This happened during the ongoing luxury budget task titled as Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma wherein the contestants were divided into pairs.

Interestingly, Shine Shetty and Chaitra Kotoor failed to complete the task and were penalized by Bigg Boss. The duo was asked to take over the kitchen duties and cook delicious food for the housemates. It was indeed a difficult task as Chaitra didn’t know cooking. However, both Shine and Chaitra obliged to the orders and decided to cook the food. While they were taking care of the kitchen duties, Chandan and Deepika were seen visiting the kitchen to spend some time with Shine and Chaitra. Considering it as the violation of rules of the task, Bigg Boss warned Chandan and Deepika.

Meanwhile, Shine and Chaitra managed to win hearts with their cooking skills. On the other hand, Chaitra breakdown and apologized to Shine for her poor performance during the last. Interestingly, the luxury budget task didn’t end here. As the luxury budget task progressed, captain Vasuki Vaibhav was seen testing the compatibility among the jodis in the house. Besides, they were also given different tasks under Vasuki’s supervision. It will be interesting to see which jodi will emerge as the winner of this luxury budget task.

