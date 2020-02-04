Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Is Deepika Das the highest paid contestant of Kichcha Sudeep’s show?

Deepika Das, who emerged as one of the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, has reportedly been high the paid contestant of the show.

After months of interesting tasks, fights, game and high voltage drama, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has finally got its winner in Shine Shetty. It was a tough fight with all the top finalists including Kuri Prathap, Vasuki Vaibhav, Bhoomi Shetty and Deepika Das putting in all the efforts to clinch the winner’s title. Interestingly, despite not being able to win the popular reality show, Deepika has been one of the most talked about contestant on the show for several reasons. Be it for her chemistry with Shine, he performances, strategy and the way she flaunted her girl power, the Nagini actress was the talk of the town since the day she entered the glasshouse.

But the buzz doesn’t end here. If the media reports are anything to go by, Deepika is one of the highest paid contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. According to a report published in Times of India, the popular television actress had charged a whopping amount of Rs. 50,000 per week for her stay in the house. And since she managed to make it to the grand finale, apparently, Deepika earned a total amount of Rs. 9 lakh for Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

This isn’t all. She also won rewarded with 1 lakh for being the finalist of the reality show. Besides, Deepika also won an amount of Rs. 5 lakh extra for becoming the highest voted contestant on social media. So, with these extra rewards, Deepika has raked in a total of Rs. 15 lakh for her stint on the show. Undoubtedly, it has been a win-win game for the diva.

