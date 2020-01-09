Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Evicted contestant Chandana Ananthakrishna's weekly remuneration will leave you shocked

Bigg Boss Kannada 7's evicted contestant Chandana Ananthakrishna's weekly remuneration has been currently making headlines. Read further to know more.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has been providing full – on entertainment to the audiences ever since the beginning and continues to do so even now. The Kichcha Sudeep hosted show which is currently in its seventh season is soaring high not only in terms of popularity but in terms of TRP rates too. This season had a ‘celebrity only’ line up which further piqued the interest of the audiences who were eager to watch celebs coming from different fields inside the house.

Chandana Ananthakrishna of Raja Rani fame has been one of the most popular and talked – about contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Many of her fans were disheartened when she got evicted sometime back. Now, if media reports are to be believed, the charming actress charged a whopping amount of Rs 59, 000 per week during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. This piece of news has been revealed by a close source of the BB team.

However, neither the actress nor the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 have officially revealed anything related to her remuneration. Well, this does not deny the fact that Chandana has been able to garner a massive fan following during her 84 days stay in the house. Her journey in Bigg Boss has been really tough and was, in fact, a roller coaster ride. Chandana always managed to remain in the news one way or the other. What are your views about Chandana’s journey in the Bigg Boss house? Do let us know in the comments section.

