Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Grand Finale: Bhoomi Shetty and Deepika Das get EVICTED

Kichcha Sudeep announces that Bhoomi Shetty is the first finalist to get evicted. He later reveals Deepika Das as the second evicted finalist to be eliminated from the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Bhoomi Shetty, Kuri Prathap, Shine Shetty, Deepika Das and Vasuki Vaibhav, are the 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which is being hosted by superstar Kichcha Sudeep. The reality show has been the talk of the town since its inception and finally, the winner of the season will be announced today, February 2, 2020. The first day of the grand finale kick-started yesterday with Sudeep’s grand entry. The Kannada star surprised the finalists as he revealed that the winning prize money has been increased by Rs 10 Lakhs. With this good news, the actor-host also announced about the first grand finale elimination.

Kichcha Sudeep announces that Bhoomi Shetty is the first finalist to get evicted. He later reveals Deepika Das as the second evicted finalist to be eliminated from the reality show just a few hours before the grand finale. Both Bhoomi and Deepika were shown a video clip about their journey during their respect exit from the reality show. Meanwhile, as Harish Raj got evicted during the mid-week eviction, Sudeep welcomed him onto the stage and congratulated him for his wonderful journey inside the house for three months.

ಇವರು ಯಾರ ಕೈಗಳನ್ನು ಎತ್ತಿ ಹಿಡಿಯುತ್ತಾರೋ ಅವರೇ ವಿಜೇತರಾಗುತ್ತಾರೆ! ಬಾದ್‌ಶಾ ಕಿಚ್ಚ ಸುದೀಪ್ ಅವರು ಕಿರುತೆರೆಯ ಅತಿ ದೊಡ್ಡ ರಿಯಾಲಿಟಿ ಶೋ ಬಿಗ್‌ಬಾಸ್ Grand Finale ಹೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡೋದಕ್ಕೆ ತಯಾರಿದ್ದಾರೆ! ಬಿಗ್‌ಬಾಸ್ Grand Finale | ಇಂದು ರಾತ್ರಿ 7ಕ್ಕೆ#BBK7 #BiggBoss #ColorsKannada @KicchaSudeep pic.twitter.com/lKeRM7Gkf3 — Colors Kannada (@ColorsKannada) February 1, 2020

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 grand finale will see some power-packed performances by ex-contestants of the season. With two evictions, Kuri Prathap, Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav are the three contestants in the game. Who deserves to lift the trophy along with the prize money?

Who do you think will win the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada? Let us know in the comment section below.

