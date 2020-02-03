Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Grand Finale: Kiccha Sudeep announces Shine Shetty as the winner

The latest edition of Bigg Boss Kannada saw Shine Shetty win the title in a tough competition.

The grand finale of the popular show, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 concluded with Kannada superstar and host Kiccha Sudeep announcing contestant Shine Shetty as the winner. The latest edition of Bigg Boss Kannada saw Shine Shetty win the title in a tough competition. The fans and viewers have been pouring congratulatory messages for the winner Shine Shetty on social media.

