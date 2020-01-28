Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Harish, Deepika, Bhoomi, Shine & Kuri to face mid week eviction on Kichcha Sudeep’s show

With Bigg Boss Kannada 7 heading towards the grand finale, the housemates to witness a mid week elimination tonight.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is inching towards its grand finale and each contestant is fighting hard to secure a place in the game. However, with every passing day, this fight to survival in the house is getting intense. Adding on to the audience’s curiosity, the makers are set to add a new twist in the game with mid week elimination. Yes! This week the popular reality show will have two eliminations and the buzz has got the viewers quite excited about this new twist.

To note, Vasuki Vaibhav has already won the ticket to finale on the show. As a result, Harish Raj, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Shine Shetty and Kuri Prathap will be facing the mid week elimination. Certainly, there are speculations about who will be bidding adieu to the show in its last leg. According to a report published in Times of India, Harish Raj holds the maximum chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, this mid week elimination will certainly add more fireworks on the show.

Meanwhile, the housemates got a pleasant surprise after the former evicted contestants of the show Kishen Bilagali, Chandan Achar, Gurulinga Swami, Sujatha, Rashmi, Raksha Somashekhar and others gave a surprise entry in the glasshouse. The housemates were quite excited to reunite with the former contestants and everyone some fun moments together. Besides, singer Indu Nagaraj also gave a live performance in the house on Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Credits :Times Of India

