Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Harish Raj beats Priyanka to become the new captain; Gets a special surprise for his win

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Harish Raj became the captain of the house for the second time after beating Priyanka in the captaincy task.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Harish Raj has all the reasons to cry these days. The actor has been playing a great game in the popular reality show. However, despite enjoying a decent fan following, Harish was in the bottom two last week and was about to get eliminated. However, much to his luck, the makers decided not to have any elimination and Harish was saved. While it was a close call for Harish he decided to pull his socks up and was seen giving his best performance during the recent captaincy task.

The B.Tech star was competing with Bhoomi Shetty, Kishen Bilagali and Priyanka in the task. However, it was direct competition between Harish and Priyanka. While neither of them was willing to give up, luck once again favoured Harish as Priyanka ended up committing a foul and lost the game. To note, this was the second time that Harish became the captain of the house on Bigg Boss Kannada 7. But Harish’s happy moments didn’t end here as after becoming the captain he received a special surprise from Bigg Boss.

Soon after Harish’s triumph, a voice note was played in the house featuring a message from his wife and daughter. Undoubtedly, it was an emotional moment for him.

Interestingly, the captaincy came with a special power wherein he had an option to swap the nominations and nominate another contestant directly in the danger zone. Since he was among the nominated contestants, Harish saved himself and nominated Bhoomi Shetty for the same. Apart from Bhoomi, Chandan Achar, Chandana, Shine Shetty and Vasuki Vaibhav have also been nominated for elimination this week.

Credits :Twitter

Read More