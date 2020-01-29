Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Harish Raj gets eliminated from Kichcha Sudeep’s show; Leaves the housemates emotional

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 witnessed another round of elimination as Harish Raj was evicted in the mid week on the show.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 witnessed an interesting round of mid week elimination and it did leave everyone intrigued. As this popular reality show is inching towards its grand finale, the makers have decided to bring new interesting elements to the show. Amid this was the mid week elimination which got the housemates on their toes. To note, after Vasuki Vaibhav became the first finalist of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, it was Shine Shetty, Bhoomi Shetty, Deepika Das, Harish Raj and Kuri Prathap were facing the elimination this week.

Needless to say, the heartbeats were racing about who will be evicting the show ahead of the grand finale. Amid the speculations, Bigg Boss placed a crane in the garden area and announced that the evicted contestant will be lifted in the air. Everyone was quite tensed and emotional at the same time. In fact, all the contestants were seen talking about their attachment with the housemates and the house. Soon it was revealed that it was Harish Raj who got eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7. It was announced after the red light on the crane turned on after Harish stepped in the crane.

Soon he was lifted and he bid adieu to the housemates. His elimination left the inmates emotional as the watched him leave the glasshouse. Meanwhile, Harish’s elimination has intensified the game in the house and every contestant is putting in the best efforts to make it to the finale. Who do you think will become the second finalist of Bigg Boss Kannada 7? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More