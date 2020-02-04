Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Here’s what Shine Shetty won after becoming the winner of Kichcha Sudeep’s show

After Shine Shetty was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, here’s what he took home along with the trophy from the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has pulled its curtains down lately with Shine Shetty clinching the winner’s title. It was an interesting journey on the popular reality show for Shine which included several fun tasks, intense fight to survival, mushy chemistry with Deepika Das, several heated arguments and also becoming the captain of the house twice. Besides, the fight to win the trophy got fierce after the show reached its last leg and him along with Kuri Prathap and Vasuki Vaibhav emerged as the top 3 finalists. And ever since Shine has been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Shine has been inundated with congratulatory messages from across the world.

Interestingly, apart from clinching the title, Shine has won several addition rewards from the show. According to a report published in Times of India, Shine had charged Rs. 25,000 per week for his stay inside the glasshouse. And while he made it to the finale, his fees for the show ended up being Rs. 4 lakh. On the other hand, he was also rewarded with Rs. 1 lakh for emerging as the finalist of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Besides, after becoming the winner of the show, Shine also won whopping prize money of Rs. 60 lakh.

While Shine remuneration for the popular reality show, reportedly, turned out to be Rs. 65 lakh, he also won a swanky car after winning BBK7. Although neither the makers nor Shine had made any official statement about the actor’s remuneration for the show, if the reports turned out to be true, his stint on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 turned out to be quite beneficial for him. Meanwhile, Shine is overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way and thanked his fans for their love and support.

Credits :Times Of India

