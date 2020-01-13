Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Kichcha Sudeep’s show gets two weeks extension; Grand finale to happen in February

With Bigg Boss Kannada 7 successfully entertaining the audience, the makers have decided to extend the popular reality show till February. Here are the details.

Superstar Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is at its peak at the moment and the fans are loving every aspect of the show. From the fun tasks to elimination, the wild card contestants and even the in-house fights added on to the entertainment element of the show. Clearly, this popular reality show has been raking in a decent TRP. Overwhelmed with the success of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, the makers have come up with a special surprise for the audience. Reportedly, the makers have decided to extended Kichcha Sudeep’s show now.

According to a report published in Times of India, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has been extended by two weeks now. As a result, the grand finale of the show will be held at the beginning of February this year. A source close to the show confirmed the news and stated, "Since we are getting good response from the viewers, we have decided to extend Bigg Boss for 14 more days, which means the finale of this season will be held on February 1 and the episode will be aired on 2nd.”

This isn’t all. The source also claimed that host Kichcha Sudeep has also confirmed the development on the show. "When we discussed the same with Kiccha Sudeep, he obliged to it and planned his dates accordingly,” he added.

To note, Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which was premiered on October 13, 2019, is in its fourteenth week and has got its top 9 contestants. As of now, Deepika Das, Shine Shetty, Chandan Achar, Kishen Bilagali, Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty, Harish Raj, Priyanka and Vasuki Vaibhav are fighting for the winner’s trophy on the show. Who do you think will emerge as the winner of the new season of the show? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More