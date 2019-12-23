Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Kuri Prathap and Deepika Das to NOT get eliminated next week

After an exciting weekend on Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Kichcha Sudeep revealed that Kuri Prathap and Deepika Das have received the highest votes this week which made them immune to the nomination for elimination.

As we are heading towards Christmas and New Year, looks like the celebrations have already begun on Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The popular reality show, which never fails to surprise the audience, has witnessed an interesting week once again which came with some intriguing tasks. And while it was time for the elimination, Sudeep surprised everyone after he announced Harish Raj’s name. But there is a twist in this elimination. Soon after Harish was asked to bid adieu to the housemates, Vasuki Vaibhav was asked to visit the storeroom. And much to his surprise, Harish was still in the house and wasn’t eliminated.

Certainly, everyone was confused over Harish’s sudden return in the house. Clearing the confusion, Sudeep revealed that there will not be any elimination this week. While the housemates were in a celebratory mood, Sudeep came with another surprise for the contestants. The Pailwaan actor revealed that while the voting lines were open this week, two contestants receiving the highest number of votes received a special surprise. To note, Kuri Prathap and Deepika Das received the highest number of votes. As a result, they received immunity for the nomination for eviction in the coming week.

The piece of news certainly left the housemates in a happy space. Meanwhile, the housemates are now gearing up for another exciting week on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 which will begin with the nomination for elimination tonight. To note, the nomination task is known to bring a new change in the dynamics of the house. Maintaining the momentum, it is expected that the makers will certainly surprise the audience with another surprising nomination task.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More