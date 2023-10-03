Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Meet rumored contestants of new season
Key Highlight
Bigg Boss Kannada is a popular Indian reality television show that has captivated viewers throughout Karnataka. The show, hosted by charismatic actor Kiccha Sudeepa, has become a weekend entertainment staple. It follows a group of celebrities from various backgrounds who are locked inside a house for an extended period of time. They face challenges, engage in drama, and navigate controversies during their stay, all while living under constant surveillance. The show is known for its unique blend of entertainment and emotional moments, making it a highly anticipated annual event.
Kiccha Sudeep, who has hosted since Season 1, returns this season as well. Sudeep's hosting of the show has always been mentioned as one of its major highlights, which makes one wonder how much effort he puts into it. Now that Season 10 has arrived, let's see how Kiccha Sudeep handles the show and how it turns out.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 Rumoured Contestants:
Tharun Chandra
According to rumours, Tharun Chandra, a well-known actor, has been approached for the show, though his participation has yet to be confirmed.
Ashwini
Ashwini, best known for her role in "Muddumanase," has been invited to compete. She was sceptical because she prefers to stay in her comfort zone, but she said she might consider it for commercial opportunities.
Asha Bhat
Best known for her appearance on "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa," Asha Bhat is rumoured to be one of the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10 contestants.
Ranjani Raghavan
Ranjani Raghavan, a former Kannadati actress, has been mentioned as a possible contestant for the tenth season.
Raghavendra
Actor-comedian Raghavendra is expected to enter the Bigg Boss house during the reality show's premiere, bringing his unique sense of humour.
Chandraprabha
Chandraprabha, best known for her role in "Majjaa Bharatha," is the most recent name to emerge as a possible contestant.
Vinay Kumar
According to reports, Vinay Kumar, a former Indian cricket team player, will be a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10, adding a sports element to the mix.
Mimicry Gopi
Mimicry Gopi has been a rumoured contestant since Season 9 and may finally enter the reality show. She is best known for her comic and supporting roles in Kannada films.
