Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Priyanka gets eliminated; Host Kichcha Sudeep lauds her game on his show

Kichcha Sudeep’s popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 7 witnessed another round of elimination after Priyanka was evicted from the game.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is inching towards its grand finale now and the fight to survive in the house is getting intense now. Adding on to the viewers' curiosity, the popular reality show witnessed another round of elimination this weekend and it was Priyanka who was shown the door this time. To note, she was in the danger zone along with Deepika Das and was eliminated on the basis of audience votes. Needless to say, Priyanka was shocked to know about her elimination.

Soon after her name was announced, the diva bid adieu to the housemates and wished them luck for their game ahead. Priyanka’ss eviction had even surprised the inmates and they were seen getting emotional as she walked out of the glasshouse. Interestingly, post her elimination, Priyanka was invited on the stage by host Kichcha Sudeep wherein he lauded her game on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 and even called her a good competitor in the house. He also spoke about Priyanka’s journey in the house and also played a video for the same which left the actress teary-eyed. After all, she was going strong in the game before elimination.

Later, Priyanka requested Sudeep to shake a leg with her before she leaves the stage. While Sudeep assured that he will dance during the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 7, he did do some dance steps after being convinced by Priyanka. On the other hand, the lady was over the moon after Sudeep fulfilled her wish on national television.

