Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Priyanka REVEALS Kishen Bilagali was physically abused by a man; READ ON

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada is running on air and the show is dishing out some serious drama inside the house. From luxury budget tasks, captaincy tasks to fight for nominations, the housemates are always seen fighting against each other. And in the latest, we will see that Priyanka will disclose an important detail about Kishen Bilagali’s life. We all know that dancer cum choreographer Kishen Bilagali, who is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 has always been entertaining the audiences with his antics but in one of the episodes, it so happens that Priyanka reveals a shocking detail about his life to everyone.

Yes, in the past episode, Priyanka revealed a past incident from Kishen's life where he was abused by a man. During the luxury budget task, Bigg Boss divides the gharwale into pairs of two and as part of the task, asks them to reveal a secret from their respective partner's personal lives. As soon as Priyanka disclosed Kishen’s secret in front of everyone, the entire house was in shock. In the episode, Priyanka narrates that Kishen was a victim of physical abuse during his early teenage years. In the show, we can see Priyanka telling the contestants that during the struggling days of Kishen, when he decided to become a professional dancer only to fulfill his mother's dreams, Kishen shifted to Mumbai with the help of well-wisher to pursue his career in dance.

Furthermore, Priyanka went on to say that during his struggling days, Kishen was physically abused by a man and being a newcomer, he was helpless as he did not know how to react to the situation at that age. Not just this, Priyanka added that a few years back, Kishen was again subjected to physical abuse but he fought against it as he was mature enough to handle the situation.

