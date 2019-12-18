Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Raju Talikote REVEALS the most difficult job of the show as he talks about his journey

After Raju Talikote gets eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7, he opens up on his journey on the popular reality show and reveals the difficulties he faced inside the glasshouse.

As Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has entered its tenth week, it began with another heartbreaking round of elimination. This weekend Raju Talikote was evicted from the popular reality show. His elimination came as a surprise not only for the audience but also for the housemates and everyone was left teary-eyed as the veteran actor got candid about his journey as stated the rules of the Bigg Boss house made life difficult on the show.

Raju also emphasised that the reality show is meant for young people and his age often turned out to be a hindrance for him in performing the tasks. In fact, given the strict rules and tough competition inside the glasshouse, Raju didn’t hope to stay for a long time in the show. However, he managed to survive for 64 days. “For people over 50, it becomes difficult to perform the tasks. I am also diabetic, so my body couldn’t cope well with the pressure. I think even actor Jai Jagadish would have felt the same, as all of us had to survive on meagre food,” he told Times of India.

Furthermore, Raju asserted that being the captain of the house was the most difficult job in the house as it came along with several repercussions including unwanted tiffs with the housemates. He stated, “Being the captain of the house was the most challenging job there. Whoever becomes the captain faces repercussions, mostly in the form of reactions from the co-contestant, who had just lost his or her captaincy.”

Interestingly, during his stay inside the glasshouse, Raju developed a good bond with Kuri Prathap and also admitted missing him the most post his elimination. In fact, he also believes that Kuri holds the potential of winning Big Boss Kannada 7. Apart from Kuri, Raju feels Deepika Das and Vasuki Vaibhav also can emerge as the winner of the popular reality show. “All three have the potential to emerge as winners. They can complete their tasks properly,” he added.

