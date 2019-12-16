Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Raju Talikote’s elimination leaves Deepika Das, Bhoomika Shetty, Chaitra Kotoor in tears

As Raju Talikote was eliminated from Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7, housemates were left teary-eyed and were inconsolable.

Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7, which has been known for its high on entertainment quotient, witnessed a heart-breaking moment after one of the popular contestants was eliminated. We are talking about Raju Talikote who was evicted based on audience votes. The veteran actor has been one of the strong contestants in the glasshouse and not only shared a great bond with everyone but was also giving a tough competition to the housemates. Given his popularity, Raju’s elimination came as a surprise to everyone.

Everyone in the house got teary-eyed when host Kiccha Sudeep announced Raju’s elimination from the popular reality show. Harish Raj, Deepika Das, Bhoomika Shetty and Chaitra Kotoor even suffered emotional breakdown over Raju’s eviction and were inconsolable. Chaitra was even seen blaming herself for Raju’s elimination. On the other hand, Raju also got teary-eyed as he was bidding adieu to his friends and the show. This wasn’t all. Raju also got emotional after he was shown an audio-video clip of his journey in the house. He later admitted that he will be missing his friend Kuri Prathap the most outside the house. Sudeep consoled him and wished him luck for his future endeavours.

Talking about Raju Talikote’s journey in Bigg Boss Kannada 7, it was filled with a lot of ups and downs. The veteran actor, who appeared to be slow in his game in the early days, opened up later and turned the tables in the house. He not only managed to be a captain of the house beating Priyanka and Deepika Das but also turned out to be a fierce competitor in every task.

