Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Shine Shetty confesses his feelings for Deepika Das; Says she is his girl

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Shine Shetty, who has often shown his liking towards Deepika Das, has now confessed his feelings for the actress.

Deepika Das has emerged as one of the most popular and strong contestants on Kiccha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada 7. The lady has been winning hearts with her bubbly nature and clear strategies on the show. But apart from her performance on the show, her sizzling chemistry with Shine Shetty has also been grabbing the headlines. The duo is often sharing some good moments together and Shine doesn’t leave a chance to go all mushy on Deepika inside the glasshouse.

And while it is evident that Shine is head over heels in love with Deepika, he recently confessed his feelings for the lady. This happened during the luxury budget task wherein Chandan Achar and Deepika were asked to dance for 24 hours. This is was a part of their punishment for not completing a task on the show. And while Deepika was dancing her heart out, Shine couldn’t take his eyes off her. Expressing his feelings for her, he even stated, “Deepika, I love you.” Although Deepika didn’t reply, the smile and blush on her face spoke volumes about her happiness.

This isn’t all. Shine also joked Chandan to stop dancing with Deepika as she is his (Shine’s) girl. Well, Deepika and Shine’s chemistry is certainly one of the best elements of the popular reality show. The two are not seen exchanging cute glances on the show but they have also emerged as each other’s support system in the house. Now it will be interesting to see if Deepika will be reciprocating Shine’s feelings and take their friendship to the new level.

Credits :Times Of India

