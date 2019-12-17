Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Vasuki Vaibhav becomes the new captain; Gets a special gift in the house

Vasuki Vaibhav, who has been winning hearts with his performance on Bigg Boss Kannada 7, has been announced as the new captain of the house.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Vasuki Vaibhav has become a household name courtesy his stint on the reality show. The singing sensation has been among the top contenders in the game and also shared a great bond with every contestant in the house. And while he is going strong with his game, Vasuki recently added a new feather to his cap after he became the captain of the house. To note, he was competing with Deepika Das and Kishen Bilagali and the trio had a tough competition to win the captaincy task.

While this is the first time that Vasuki became the captain of the house, he also received a special surprise from Bigg Boss for his achievement. Soon after Vasuki was declared the new captain, Bigg Boss played a voice note by his mother. Needless to say, Vasuki was overwhelmed by this special surprise. To note, this isn’t the first time that Vasuki received an overwhelming surprise inside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier, he got emotional after Bigg Boss Kannada 7 host Kiccha Sudeep sang Vasuki’s song on the latter’s birthday early this month.

On the other hand, soon after the captaincy task, Bigg Boss announced the nominated contestants for the upcoming eliminations. This week Chandan Achar, Chandana, Kishen Bilagali, Harish Raj, Deepika Das, Kuri Prathap and Chaitra Kotoor have been nominated for elimination. Who do you think will be eliminated from this popular reality show this week? Share your comments in the comment section below.

Credits :Times Of India

